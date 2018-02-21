Image caption AET said the school's academic performance was "very weak"

A plan to close an Isle of Wight academy to create a new council-run school, has been given government approval.

The Department for Education has backed Sandown Bay Academy's takeover and the plan to merge it with a primary school.

Its operator, Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), blamed a decrease in pupil numbers for falling income.

Isle of Wight Council said there would be a "smooth transition" for pupils at the new The Bay school.

AET, which also runs Ryde Academy, previously said income at Sandown Bay dropped by £5m in five years because of a "rapid fall" in pupil numbers.

It also described the school's academic performance as "very weak" and said it lacked teachers and resources.

Under the merger plan, the Bay Church of England Primary School will become an all-through school catering for students aged 4-16.

Isle of Wight children's services councillor Paul Brading said the school was on an "exciting journey".

"A considerable amount of work has already taken place to shape the curriculum, staffing, and budget; and that will now be taken forward at pace."

The new school is due to open on 1 September 2018.

