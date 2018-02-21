Man arrested over Basingstoke park murder
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Basingstoke.
Jason Williams died after being attacked in Russell Howard Park. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
The body of the 41-year-old, from St Peter's Road, South Ham, was found shortly before 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The arrested man from Basingstoke remains in police custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers would remain in the South Ham area throughout Wednesday while inquiries continue.