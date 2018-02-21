Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man arrested over Basingstoke park murder

  • 21 February 2018
Margaret Road
Image caption Police said the man's body was found in the park in the early hours of Tuesday

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Basingstoke.

Jason Williams died after being attacked in Russell Howard Park. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The body of the 41-year-old, from St Peter's Road, South Ham, was found shortly before 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The arrested man from Basingstoke remains in police custody.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers would remain in the South Ham area throughout Wednesday while inquiries continue.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Forensic officers were seen carrying out investigations at Russell Howard Park

