Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption David Beresford was pronounced dead at the scene

A 72-year-old who died in a crash has been named by police.

David Beresford's Skoda Octavia collided with a Ford Transit van on the B3054 at Walhampton, near Lymington, on 12 February.

Mr Beresford, from Portland, Dorset, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old male van driver was unhurt, and police said investigations into the circumstances of the collision were continuing.