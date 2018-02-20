Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Alexander Worth died following the crash in North Warnborough in August 2016

A boy who died in a crash involving a Ferrari jumped into the supercar 'in a flash' when offered a ride, a court has heard.

Alexander Worth, 13, from Kings Worthy, Hampshire, died in August 2016.

Winchester Crown Court heard that Alexander and his mother's partner, Justin Smith, were offered a ride in the Ferrari after delivering a battery to Matthew Cobden, the vehicle's owner.

Mr Cobden, 39, denies causing death by careless driving.

The court was told Alexander had gone to the car storage depot in North Warnborough near Hook, Hampshire, with his mother Arabella, and Mr Smith.

In a statement read to the court court, Mr Smith said that after seeing the rare Ferrari F50 car being unloaded, he asked Mr Cobden, from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, if Alexander could take a photograph.

He said: "Matt replied 'I could take you for a spin'.

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Cobden is on trial at Winchester Crown Court

"In a flash, Alexander dashed around the Ferrari and got into the passenger seat."

After they drove off, Mr Smith and Alexander's mum heard the roar of the engine, followed by a "bit of a bang".

The court heard as they approached the crash scene, they heard a distressed call of "dad" from Mr Cobden. Alexander was lying on his back motionless beside the car.

Mr Cobden then allegedly said to them: "I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry".

Mr Smith said: "Matt was doing a lovely thing... I think anyone of us would have got into the car that day."

The court has previously heard neither had been wearing seatbelts, although Mr Smith said he "thought Arabella had shouted out to him" about it.

Mr Cobden has blamed the crash on a pre-existing defect in the Ferrari.

The trial continues.