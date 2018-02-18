Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Body found in search for missing Isle of Wight woman

  • 18 February 2018
Joanna Orpin Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Joanna Orpin was pictured on CCTV at a store in Ryde on the morning she disappeared

Police searching for a woman who went missing on the Isle of Wight have found a body 15 miles (25km) away in West Sussex.

Specialist teams spent four days searching the area of Culver Down on the island, where 42-year-old Joanna Orpin's car was found on Tuesday.

A woman's body was found at 16:40 GMT on Saturday at Bosham Quay.

Police said no formal identification had been made but the mother-of-two's family had been informed.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A woman's body was recovered by coastguards at Bosham Quay on Saturday

The death is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Ms Orpin left the family home in Ryde at about 07:00 on Tuesday and was pictured on CCTV 20 minutes later buying cigarettes from a convenience store.

Her black Audi and a pair of her trainers were later found at the Culver Down viewpoint car park.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance but was later released with no further action.
Image caption The body was found at Bosham after an extensive search at Culver Down, Isle of Wight

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites