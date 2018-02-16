Image caption The new Studio 144 complex is part of Southampton's new so-called "cultural quarter" in Guildhall Square

A £30m theatre and arts complex in Southampton is set to open 15 years after it was originally proposed.

Plans for an arts venue on the site of the former Tyrrell and Green building in Guildhall Square were published in 2003 and scheduled to open in 2008.

However, Southampton City Council said it was put on hold due to central government cuts and a property slump.

A play was hosted at the new theatre on Thursday night ahead of a formal opening event being held later.

The Studio 144 complex, part of a new so-called "cultural quarter", includes the 450-seat NST City theatre which features screening facilities as well as rehearsal and workshop spaces.

The facility also hosts the City Eye community film organisation and John Hansard Gallery.

Councillor Satvir Kaur, cabinet member for culture, said the venue would be "great for economic development" and "create hundreds of jobs".

"It is worth remembering that this has taken almost two decades, so the money hasn't just come now," she added.

NST City theatre director Samuel Hodges said he hoped the new complex would make Southampton "one of the major cultural players on the national map".