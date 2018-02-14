Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a home in Defender Road, Southampton, on Sunday

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of a six-week-old baby in Southampton.

Police were called to a home in Defender Road, Peartree, shortly after 05:00 GMT on Sunday after reports of a baby boy needing medical attention.

The child was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released from police custody while inquiries continue.