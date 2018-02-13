Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton baby death: Teens held on suspicion of murder

  • 13 February 2018
Defender Road, Southampton Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a home in Defender Road, Southampton, on Sunday

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a six-week-old baby died in Southampton.

Police were called to a home in Defender Road, Peartree, at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday after reports of a baby boy needing medical attention.

The child was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Hampshire Constabulary said.

An 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.

The suspects, both from Southampton, are being held in custody.

