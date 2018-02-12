Portsmouth death: Two held for murder released
- 12 February 2018
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager's death have been released.
The 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries by paramedics at a property in Sackville Street, Portsmouth, early on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he later died.
A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from the Portsmouth area, arrested on suspicion of murder have now released pending further inquiries.