Image copyright Google Image caption The teenage boy was taken to hospital and is in a "stable condition" said Hampshire Constabulary

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager during a disturbance in a residential street.

The victim, 17, remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds in Hearsey Gardens in Blackwater, on Saturday.

The teenager was detained after a 40-year-old man and a woman, 34, were held on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three suspects are from Blackwater, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Ch Insp Matt Reeves said residents could expect to see "a lot of officers" in the town as inquiries continued.