A teenager was shot during a disturbance in a residential street.

The 17-year-old was found with serious gunshot wounds when police were called to Hearsey Gardens in Blackwater, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Hampshire Police said.

A 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Blackwater, are being held in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Ch Insp Matt Reeves from Hampshire Police said residents could expect to see "a lot of officers" in the town as enquiries continued.