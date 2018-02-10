Portsmouth death: Teenager 'may have been attacked'
- 10 February 2018
A teenager has died after being found with serious injuries, possibly caused in an attack.
Police believe the 18-year-old man may have suffered his "significant injuries" in an assault.
He was found at a property in Sackville Street, Portsmouth, at about 02:20 GMT and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, where he later died.
Police are carrying out inquiries on roads nearby and urged witnesses to come forward.