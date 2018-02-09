Image caption Winchester City Museum is one of 23 venues managed by the trust

The body which runs Hampshire's museums and arts venues is to cut about 10% of its staff following a review.

The Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) took over the running of buildings and collections from Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council.

The job losses - including at least three specialist curators - follow a £450,000 reduction in funding.

It insisted there were "no immediate plans" to close any of the venues

The HCT was set up as an independent body to take over museum collection and 23 museum and arts venues in a bid to attract extra funding when council cuts were set out.

Projects including the redevelopment of Winchester City Museum and a new statue of Jane Austen in Basingstoke have been carried out in the past year.

Following a review, 12 posts out of 115 full-time equivalent posts are set to be cut. Voluntary redundancy has been agreed for 9.5 posts.

Chairman Alan Lovell said the £450,000 cut in council funding from April had been "anticipated" since the trust was set up.

"We'll undoubtedly lose some specialist skill which is regrettable.

"We are confident the steps we are taking are for the long term good of the organisation and are the sort of things we should have done anyway."

He said the curatorial and exhibition sides of the organisation would be merged and more of the county's collection of 2.4m items would be "visible" to the public.

Mr Lovell added there was "no immediate plans" to close any of the venues.

