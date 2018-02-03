Image copyright Ferryspy.com Image caption A prow chain that operates a ramp failed midway across the River Medina

The Isle of Wight's troubled floating bridge has been taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing.

Passengers said the chain ferry was midway across the River Medina on Friday evening when a prow chain that operates a ramp failed. It was able to make it to the Cowes side.

Floating Bridge 6 had re-entered service in December after being suspended for more than three months.

Isle of Wight Council said it hoped the service would resume on Monday.

During periods when the ferry is suspended, a replacement operates for foot passengers, while vehicles have to take a 12-mile (19km) detour.

Angie Booth, who has campaigned on behalf of traders affected by disruption to the service, said: "With the age of this vessel - this sort of thing shouldn't be happening.

"Again, there isn't the confidence in it - what's going to happen next?"

The ferry service between Cowes and East Cowes was suspended in September - four months after the £3.2m ferry launched - following breakdowns, groundings and noise issues.

On its first day in operation in May, vehicles suffered from scraped bumpers on the slipway and it broke down with an electrical fault the following day.

