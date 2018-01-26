Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Portsmouth woman cleared of controlling prostitutes

  • 26 January 2018
Police officer with enforcer Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Addresses in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road were raided by police

A woman who was arrested in a police anti-slavery operation has been found not guilty of controlling prostitutes.

Sorina Ursa, 23, was among four people detained in raids on a business and three homes in Portsmouth on 22 August.

Three "vulnerable women" were identified as part of the operation, police said previously.

Ms Ursa, of Beecham Road, was cleared by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of controlling prostitution for gain.

Police previously released images of the raids in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites