Image copyright Google Image caption The hand was found by a dog after washing up on the Isle of Wight beach in December 2016

The identity of a woman whose hand was found on an Isle of Wight beach more than a year ago remains a mystery.

The remains were found by a dog at Freshwater Bay on 28 December, 2016.

Police later confirmed the hand was from a woman's body. Analysis also showed it had been in the sea for a considerable length of time.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were now focusing on burial grounds at sea to establish if there is any connection.

Checks with the DNA database have also failed to identify the woman, the force said.

There have been discussions about making it mandatory for a DNA test to be taken from bodies before they are buried at sea, so remains can be more easily identified if they wash up on shore.

The proposal is being considered by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO).

Coastal waters near the Needles about 6km (4 miles) west of Freshwater Bay is a designated burial site licensed by the MMO.