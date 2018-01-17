'Fraudsters ran copycat website scam'

Image caption The trial is being heard at Teesside Crown Court

Four people ran copycat websites that charged the public fees for government services, a court has heard.

The group designed pages to trick customers into thinking they were on authorised sites for US passport applications or Land Registry documents, the jury at Teesside Crown Court was told.

Denise Breen-Lawton, prosecuting, said: "All four defendants are, firstly, fraudsters and, secondly, liars."

The defendants deny all the charges.

The jury has been told that Peter Hall, 48, and his partner Claire Hall, 42, both of Alton in Hampshire, were convicted in June last year of running similar sites between 2011 and 2014.

The couple, who are not married, have been accused of continuing that fraud alongside Kerry Mills, 49, of Camberley in Surrey, and 46-year-old Andrew Baker of Alresford in Hampshire.

Prosecutor Ms Breen-Lawton said: "The defendants set up websites which were designed to fool people like you, on the internet, into thinking they were going on genuine official government websites, things like applications for visas for places like Turkey or Sri Lanka, or US passport applications or Land Registry documents."

'Small disclaimer'

She said official sites offered these services for free or a set price.

The alleged scam required website designs similar to the official ones, Ms Breen-Lawton added.

A small disclaimer would be included but less prominently than the apply buttons.

Mr Hall, Ms Mills and Mr Baker are charged with conspiracy to defraud website users and perverting the course of justice.

Ms Hall is charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice.

All four are charged with a proceeds of crime offence.

The trial continues.