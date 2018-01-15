Image copyright @SCAS_HART Image caption About 150 litres of diesel was spilt over the road following the crash

A section of the M3 motorway is closed southbound after a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of paper overturned.

The lorry also shed about 150 litres (32 gallons) of diesel on the road at junction 12 for Eastleigh and left a crash barrier damaged.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for failing to provide a specimen, Hampshire Constabulary said. No other vehicle was involved.

Highways England said it was working to reopen the road.

There are currently delays on the motorway and on the approaches from Eastleigh, Chandlers Ford and Otterbourne.

South Central Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team is at the scene.