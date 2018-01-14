Image copyright Google Image caption The fire started in a terraced property (pictured before the fire) on Harleston Road in Paulsgrove

A man has died in a house fire in Portsmouth.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a terraced property on Harleston Road, Paulsgrove, at 23:03 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters using breathing apparatuses and an aerial platform put out the fire on the house's first floor and brought a man out of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed by Hampshire Constabulary.

The fire service said an investigation will now take place to establish the cause of the fire.