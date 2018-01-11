Image copyright Google Image caption Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing

A woman has died in a fire at a flat in Hampshire.

Fire crews found the woman after breaking into the flat in Redlands Lane, Fareham, after the fire broke out shortly after midnight.

The badly-injured woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in a life-threatening condition. She died a short time later.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.