Man released over Portsmouth university park sex attack
A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman was attacked at a university campus park has been released without charge.
He was held after the 20-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted in the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Park at about 19:40 GMT on Saturday.
The woman was trying to get away from a man who approached her in Museum Road when she was attacked, police said.
A witness appeal has been renewed.