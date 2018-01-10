Image copyright Hugh Venables Image caption The Woolston site, which housed the former Vosper Thorneycroft shipyard, has been given the go ahead for the plant

An expanded plan to build a wind turbine plant on a former Southampton shipyard has been approved.

Oceanic Properties was given planning permission to construct a factory on the former Vosper Thorneycroft site in Woolston in April 2017.

Its revised proposal includes a larger building so design, research, development and testing can also be undertaken on the site.

It was given the go-ahead by the city council despite 126 objections.

Letters submitted by residents said the building would be an "eyesore" and that the proposed scale - equivalent to a 14-storey residential block - was too large.

The 128ft (39m) tall, 11,633 sqm building will be larger than the previously proposed facility, which was set to be 42.6ft (13m) tall, with 3,147 sqm of floor space.

Council officers said the development would "result in the regeneration of urban land".

A report submitted to the planning committee ahead of a meeting on Tuesday said the facility would create 50 "highly skilled" jobs at GE Renewable Energy, with a further 100 employees needed five years later.

About 900 people worked at the site for Vosper Thorneycroft before its closure in 2004, the report added.