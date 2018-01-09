Image caption The Mekhanik Yartsev lost some of its load off Worthing before becoming stricken in the Solent

A Russian cargo ship which became stricken in the Solent with a 20-degree list has been righted.

The Mekhanik Yartsev got into difficulties off Lee-on-the-Solent on 26 December and was taken to Southampton docks two days later.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said its cargo of timber had been jettisoned and weights added in order to right the vessel.

The 13 crew members were unhurt and remained on board.

The ship, which was en route from Riga in Latvia to Warrenpoint in County Down lost some pallets overboard before it developed a list in the Solent.

Media caption The Mekhanik Yartsev is moved into the Port of Southampton

The agency said it had been caused by cargo being lost from a hatch cover and water getting into tanks on the port side.

MCA surveyor Simon Graves said timber was jettisoned into the sea "in a controlled manner" then retrieved and weights were added to the starboard side.

He said the vessel was "under control" and would be assessed for damage.

The crew had been living on board throughout the operation with all their facilities available, albeit at a slant.

The ship is expected to depart for Northern Ireland by next week if cleared by the MCA.