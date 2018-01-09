Two charged over Gosport baby boy's death
- 9 January 2018
A man and a woman have been charged following the death of a three-week-old baby in Hampshire.
The baby boy died in hospital a week after being taken from a property in Forton Road, Gosport in a "serious condition" on 21 March 2017.
Samuel Davies, 23 and Roxanne Davis, 29, have been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 8 February.