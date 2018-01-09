Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a woman was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old was attacked in the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Park in Southsea on Saturday at about 19:20 GMT.

Police said a man pushed the woman to the ground after approaching her in Museum Road. He ran off towards Burnaby Road after the assault.

The 51-year-old man from Portsmouth is being held in custody for questioning.