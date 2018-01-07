Image copyright South Central Ambulance Service Image caption About 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Fawley Road in Hythe

A large fire has badly damaged seven new-build houses which were under construction.

The blaze broke out at the housing development on Fawley Road in Hythe, Hampshire, at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

About 30 firefighters spent the night tackling the flames, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was brought under control in the early hours of Sunday. An investigation into the cause has begun.

Ambulances were sent to the scene but no injuries were reported.