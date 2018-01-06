Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Ethan Swallow's parents said he "loved life and adventure"

The parents of a 19-year-old who died after the car he was driving hit a crash barrier have paid tribute to their "beautiful son".

Ethan Swallow was at the wheel of a BMW 2 Series on the A3(M) in Waterlooville, Hampshire, when the crash happened on Thursday night.

In a statement, his parents said he "loved life and adventure", "always put others first" and "adored his family".

"He will be remembered by all with love and much affection," they added.

Hampshire police said Mr Swallow, from Bursledon, was driving between junctions two and three of the dual carriageway when the car crashed at about 22.30 GMT.

He was cut free by firefighters but died at Southampton General Hospital a short time later.