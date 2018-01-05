Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A3(M) between junctions two and three in Waterlooville

A 19-year-old man has died after the car he was driving hit a crash barrier on a Hampshire dual carriageway.

He was in a BMW 2 Series on the A3(M) between junctions two and three in Waterlooville when the crash happened at 22:40 GMT on Thursday, police said.

The teenager, from Bursledon, was cut out of the car by firefighters and later died in hospital.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter the crash was "thought to be due to a downpour of rain".

Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealed for witnesses.

The man's next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.