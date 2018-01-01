Image copyright Family handout Image caption Declan Dear (left), Shawn Rayner and Steve Dear were all members of Hehku Rally Sport

The son of a rally co-driver who died in a crash at an event has said it will not put him off the sport.

Steve Dear, 64, and Shawn Rayner, 52, both from Berkshire, died in the Loco 2 Stages rally near Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Saturday.

Declan Dear, who also competes in rally events, said his father had "lived and breathed" the sport and would not want him to give it up.

He said the sport was safe and the crash had been a "freak accident".

"I don't think it will keep me from getting in the navigator's seat, [my father] would not want that," Mr Dear added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Driver Shawn Rayner and navigator Steve Dear were taking part in a private rally event

Mr Dear is part of the semi-professional Hehku Rally Sport team which his father and Mr Rayner also belonged to.

In tributes, the drivers were described by the team as "heroes" who died "competing in the sport they loved so much".

The Loco 2 Stages rally was being held at a private event at Bramley Camp, an army training area.

The Motor Sports Association (MSA) said it was working with organisers Sutton and Cheam Motor Club, and police, to establish the cause of the crash.