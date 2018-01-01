Image copyright Google Image caption Christina Marston was found in the water at Club de Mar in Palma after searches by divers

A British woman has been found dead after falling from a boat in a marina on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Christina Marston, 43, was discovered in the water at Club de Mar in Palma, Majorca, on 30 December following searches by divers.

She was from Southampton, Hampshire, and is understood to have lived on a boat with her husband.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was providing support to the woman's family.