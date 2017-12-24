Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed for about four hours for investigation work

A man has been killed and a woman left with serious injuries after a crash in Oxfordshire.

A white Ford Fiesta and a grey MG ZR collided on the A361 near Langford, at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

The driver of the MG ZR, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 60s, has been taken to hospital.

The road was closed for about four hours for investigation work.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.