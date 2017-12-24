Oxford

Langford A361 crash: Man killed and woman seriously hurt in collision

  • 24 December 2017
A361 near Langford Image copyright Google
Image caption The road was closed for about four hours for investigation work

A man has been killed and a woman left with serious injuries after a crash in Oxfordshire.

A white Ford Fiesta and a grey MG ZR collided on the A361 near Langford, at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

The driver of the MG ZR, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The driver of the Fiesta, a woman in her 60s, has been taken to hospital.

The road was closed for about four hours for investigation work.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites