Image copyright Cathy John Image caption Janet Cox said she had thought the presents were gone forever

A woman who thought her Christmas gifts for her friends were "gone forever" after they fell out of a moving car has been reunited with them.

Janet Cox's wrapped presents tumbled from the broken boot of the friends' car on Hayling Island, Hampshire, on 13 December.

Her neighbour spotted an online appeal after the motorist behind them, Kelly John, retrieved them from the road.

Ms Cox, 69, said she was "so pleased" after "crying" at the loss.

Image caption Ms Cox gave seven presents to her friends Pam and Robert Rudge

The presents, including a gold necklace, had been given to her friends Pam and Robert Rudge after a lunch out together.

Mr Rudge, from Stubbington, said: "We were driving down the road and my wife noticed the indicator on the dashboard showing that the boot was open."

He said they were "staggered" when they realised the bag containing seven presents had slid out of the boot, which had a faulty catch.

Mr Rudge said: "We can only presume upon starting off the presents fell out at some point shortly afterwards [when] the boot came open once more."

'Overwhelmed'

Ms John, who was driving behind the Rudges, saw the bag fall into Station Road and picked it up.

She gave them to her mother, Cathy, whose appeal was spotted by Ms Cox's neighbour on Sunday.

Cathy John posted on Facebook: "The powers of social media win again!"

Ms Cox said: "I was so pleased... just so excited, overwhelmed. We really believed they were lost, they were gone.

"Never anything like that happens to me. I lose something and it's just lost forever."