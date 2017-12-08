Hampshire & Isle of Wight

'Slaves' found on docked fishing boat in Portsmouth

  • 8 December 2017
Camber Dock, Portsmouth Image copyright Peter Trimming
Image caption Police boarded the boat at Camber Dock in Portsmouth on Thursday

A man has been arrested after five suspected victims of modern slavery were found on a fishing boat.

The vessel was boarded by police at Camber Dock, Portsmouth, at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday.

The 30-year-old man, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, is being questioned on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Five men from Ghana, who were working on the Scottish-registered boat, have been taken to a place of safety.

The immigration status of the men, who are aged between 35 and 46, is being checked, police said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites