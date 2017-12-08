Image copyright Peter Trimming Image caption Police boarded the boat at Camber Dock in Portsmouth on Thursday

A man has been arrested after five suspected victims of modern slavery were found on a fishing boat.

The vessel was boarded by police at Camber Dock, Portsmouth, at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday.

The 30-year-old man, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, is being questioned on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Five men from Ghana, who were working on the Scottish-registered boat, have been taken to a place of safety.

The immigration status of the men, who are aged between 35 and 46, is being checked, police said.