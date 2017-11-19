Council to ask government for £26m Botley bypass backing
The government will be asked to help fund a £26m bypass around a village near Southampton.
Hampshire County Council announced planning permission had been granted on Friday for the 1.1 mile (1.8 km) road around Botley.
Diverting traffic from the A334 via a single carriageway link would cut congestion in the village, it said.
Councillors added government money would be needed and they are now in a position to submit a bid for funding.
It has been estimated that about 80% of traffic in Botley is just passing through on the A334.
The bypass would divert non-local traffic between the Maypole Roundabout and the Pinkmead Farm, using Woodhouse Lane and a new road south of the railway line, which runs to the north-east of Botley.
Councillor Rob Humby, who is responsible for transport, said it would make a "significant contribution" to improving air quality.
He added he was "hopeful" the government would back the scheme given its benefits.