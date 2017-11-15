Image copyright Aethos Development Limited Image caption The arena would also feature ten-pin bowling and indoor caving

A £20m Olympic-sized ice arena is planned for Winchester.

The proposed development at the old council depot site at Bar End would also include a 120-bed hotel and restaurant.

The plans follow a 30-year campaign by Winchester Ice Sport Association to get a rink back on the south coast after the one in Southampton closed in 1988.

Developers Aethos Development Limited will present the plans to city councillors at a meeting later.

'Fingers crossed'

The arena, which would be privately funded, would feature a four-lane curling rink, ten-pin bowling and indoor caving.

The development is supported by Olympic figure-skating champions Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Robin Cousins.

Edna Boden, from Winchester Ice Sport Association, said: "We've been almost 30 years now without our much-loved ice rink.

"This campaigning is paying off and we are keeping our fingers crossed that maybe this time the council will look favourably on us."