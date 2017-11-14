Failed cash machine ram-raid shuts M27 services
Part of a motorway service station in Hampshire has been closed after a failed ram-raid.
A vehicle was driven into the services on the M27 westbound at Rownhams in what police believe was an attempt to take a cash machine.
The restaurants and toilets are expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday while structural engineers assess damage to the building.
Police said the petrol station between Junctions 3 and 4 remained open.