Part of a motorway service station in Hampshire has been closed after a failed ram-raid.

A vehicle was driven into the services on the M27 westbound at Rownhams in what police believe was an attempt to take a cash machine.

The restaurants and toilets are expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday while structural engineers assess damage to the building.

Police said the petrol station between Junctions 3 and 4 remained open.