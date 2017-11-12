Image copyright Greg Gilbert Image caption Greg Gilbert said he was 'humbled and so grateful' at being chosen to switch on the lights

The lead singer of indie band Delays, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, has switched on the Christmas lights in Southampton.

Fans and fellow musicians rallied to help Greg Gilbert, 39, from Southampton, when he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016.

More than £200,000 has been raised for treatment not available to him on the NHS.

The father-of-two said he was "humbled and so grateful" to be selected.

It comes after Mr Gilbert's fiancée Stacey Heale set up a crowdfunding appeal shortly before Christmas 2016 that reached its initial target of £100,000 in 48 hours.

GoFundMe said the appeal was one of the "fastest ever" campaigns on its site and it received support from music stars including Craig David and Ellie Goulding.

Fundraising gigs were also held at music venues in his home city of Southampton.

Mr Gilbert was chosen to switch on the city centre and Bitterne lights after being nominated by Daily Echo readers and then selected by a Go!Southampton Business Improvement District panel.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The Delays lead singer and fiancée Stacey Heale have two daughters, Dali and Bay

Speaking ahead of the switch-on, he said: "Its been a difficult year for a lot of people, but its really brought the humanity home to us, it's been beautiful.

"There are a lot of people in a worse position than me, so by getting up there I hope they feel it's for them as well," he added.

He said he was preparing for a scan before another round of chemotherapy but was "enjoying the moment, enjoying today and not thinking too far ahead".

Delays were formed in Southampton in 2001 by Colin Fox, Rowly, and brothers Greg and Aaron Gilbert, and became popular on the indie rock scene while performing at venues across the city.

Greg Gilbert has also had his biro pen artworks displayed at Southampton's City Art Gallery.