Havant street attack: Arrested man released
- 7 November 2017
A man who was arrested over a vicious street attack has been released without charge.
The 23-year-old victim suffered a life-threatening head injury when he was beaten unconscious on West Street in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.
A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm, but has since been released with no further action.
The victim remains in hospital.