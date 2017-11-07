Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Havant street attack: Arrested man released

Image caption The man, who had been walking away from the pub, was found unconscious near the Chilli and Lime restaurant

A man who was arrested over a vicious street attack has been released without charge.

The 23-year-old victim suffered a life-threatening head injury when he was beaten unconscious on West Street in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm, but has since been released with no further action.

The victim remains in hospital.

