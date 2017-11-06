Arrest made after man beaten unconscious in Havant street attack
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a man was beaten unconscious in the street.
The 23-year-old was attacked on West Street in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.
A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
The victim remains in hospital in Southampton where he was taken for treatment for a life-threatening head injury.