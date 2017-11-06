Image copyright Google Image caption The man, who had been walking away from the pub, was found unconscious near the Chilli & Lime restaurant

A man has been arrested after a man was beaten unconscious in the street.

The 23-year-old was attacked on West Street in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The victim remains in hospital in Southampton where he was taken for treatment for a life-threatening head injury.