Man beaten unconscious in Havant street attack
A man is in a life-threatening condition after being beaten unconscious in the street.
The 23-year-old was attacked as he was walking away from The Parchment Makers pub in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.
Police said they believed a man carried out the assault near the Chilli & Lime restaurant in West Street at about 23:45 GMT.
The suspect is thought to have left the scene with another man and a woman.
He is described as white, about 6ft 2in tall, of slim to medium build, with dark hair and a receding hairline.
The victim was found unconscious and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is being treated for a life-threatening head injury.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.