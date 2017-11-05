Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man beaten unconscious in Havant street attack

The Parchment Makers pub Image copyright Google
Image caption The man, who had been walking away from the pub, was found unconscious near the Chilli & Lime restaurant

A man is in a life-threatening condition after being beaten unconscious in the street.

The 23-year-old was attacked as he was walking away from The Parchment Makers pub in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.

Police said they believed a man carried out the assault near the Chilli & Lime restaurant in West Street at about 23:45 GMT.

The suspect is thought to have left the scene with another man and a woman.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2in tall, of slim to medium build, with dark hair and a receding hairline.

The victim was found unconscious and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is being treated for a life-threatening head injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.

