A man is in a life-threatening condition after being beaten unconscious in the street.

The 23-year-old was attacked as he was walking away from The Parchment Makers pub in Havant, Hampshire, late on Saturday.

Police said they believed a man carried out the assault near the Chilli & Lime restaurant in West Street at about 23:45 GMT.

The suspect is thought to have left the scene with another man and a woman.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2in tall, of slim to medium build, with dark hair and a receding hairline.

The victim was found unconscious and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he is being treated for a life-threatening head injury.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.