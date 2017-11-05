Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hayling Island restaurant death 'caused by head injury'

Image caption The incident happened at the Gandhi Indian restaurant in Hayling Island, near Portsmouth

A man who died at an Indian restaurant, sparking a murder inquiry, suffered a fatal head injury tests have revealed.

The 65-year-old died in hospital after an incident at the Gandhi restaurant in Hayling Island early on Saturday.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of murder - the 34-year-old has since been released while inquiries continue.

Emergency services were called to the restaurant in Hollow Lane, South Hayling, at 01:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham but died shortly before 10:00.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died of a head injury.

Hampshire Constabulary urged anyone who dined at the restaurant on Friday and who had not already contact them to get in touch.

