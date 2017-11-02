Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption The telescopic crane fell on its side, destroying a wall and a roof which was under construction

A crane has collapsed on to a house in Hampshire, trapping the driver inside the cab.

The 27-tonne telescopic mobile crane toppled on to the bungalow in Pitman Close, Basingstoke, at about 09:50 GMT.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to release the driver, who escaped uninjured.

The front wall of the house and part of a roof which was under construction were knocked over by the crane.