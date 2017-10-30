Image caption Mr Sanghera was found in the street at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road

A man has admitted the murder of a father of two who was found stabbed in a Southampton street.

Kirpal Sanghera, 39, was discovered with knife wounds at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road in September.

Adam Abdallah, 42, of Derby Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to his murder at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 30 November.

Mr Sanghera died in hospital after being attacked late on 18 September.

In a statement released after his death, his family paid tribute to "a much-beloved son, brother, partner and father".

His former partner Kirsty said: "He was the father of our two beautiful boys who miss him so much already.

"His happy, bright and funny personality will live on through his boys."

His brother Sonie said: "Bud was... my soulmate, my role model and he was someone that I looked up to."