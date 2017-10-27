Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV captured the pair setting fire to Roy's belongings

A woman who urinated on a homeless man's belongings before her friend set them on fire has been jailed.

Nicola King, 23, handed a lighter to 25-year-old Jerely Evans so she could burn bedding in the doorway of a closed shop in Portsmouth.

King, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to arson at an earlier hearing.

Jailing her for four months at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court, Judge Anthony Callaway said it was "a cruel act on a vulnerable and isolated man".

King, who claimed in court that she had only a minor role in the attack, wept as the sentence was passed.

Image caption Nicola King handed her friend a lighter so she could set fire to bedding in a shop doorway

CCTV captured King relieving herself before the pair started the fire in Commercial Road at about 07:00 BST on 9 April.

Firefighters, alerted by customers in a nearby restaurant, managed to put out the blaze before it could spread inside the building, although the heat cracked several shop windows.

In a statement the victim, named Roy, said: "Everything I own was in the entrance of that doorway. I can't stress how gutted and sad I am for this loss. I have literally lost everything."

Evans, of Havant, previously pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage and served a four-month jail sentence.