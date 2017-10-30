Image copyright Mark Pilbeam Image caption The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said the new system would go live on 29 November

An NHS trust is to replace an "unfit" patient appointment database 17 months after it was linked to a man's death.

The "scandalous" spreadsheet system contributed to Thomas Higgins' death at his home on the Isle of Wight, the island's coroner said in June 2016.

She said all patients on the register were "at risk" because the system lost appointments and often collapsed.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said the new database, TPP SystmOne, will come into operation in November.

Image copyright Peter Brand Image caption Thomas Higgins died after nurses failed to replace his bandages

Mr Higgins, 96, broke his neck in a fall at his home in Binstead in November 2015.

An inquest heard he had probably slipped on fluid seeping from his swollen legs.

Isle of Wight Coroner Caroline Sumeray said the district nursing team had missed five opportunities over three days to visit him to apply bandages.

'Absolute scandal'

In one case, a visit was missed because the system was "inadequate to record [appointments] more than a week in advance", she said.

The inquest heard the Excel database "collapsed frequently" and "changed data", because of its large size and wi-fi problems in Ryde.

A nursing team leader said it had been an "ongoing issue" for "two to three years".

Ms Sumeray said the system, intended as a "temporary measure that was brought in for six months" in 2012, was "unfit for purpose".

She told the hearing: "It's an absolute scandal... until it's rectified, everybody is at risk that is on the district nurse register."

She recorded a verdict of accidental death, contributed to by "systemic and individual neglect".

In April, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) noted the system had deleted patients and lost staff visits.

In a statement, the NHS Trust said: "Staff training is underway and the [new] system goes live across the island on 29th November."