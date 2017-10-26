From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Portsmouth Road in Bursledon

A driver has appeared in court charged with causing a crash that killed a man riding in a pony and trap.

William Gaskin, 33, from Worplesdon, near Guildford, died in hospital after the crash in Bursledon, Hampshire, at about 23:30 BST on 26 March.

Oliver Wareham, 29, from Southampton, appeared before the city's magistrates charged with causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit.

Mr Wareham, of Rownhams Road, is due at Southampton Crown Court on 24 November.