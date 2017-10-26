Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fraudsters asked the victims to check the serial numbers of bank notes before claiming they were counterfeit

Three elderly people handed over £25,000 in a single week to fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

The victims, all near Winchester, were telephoned by fake officers who told them they were investigating fraud.

They were asked to withdraw cash and check the serial numbers on the notes before being told some of the money was counterfeit and a courier would be sent to collect it.

Police fear there may be more victims who are yet to report the scam.

Hampshire Constabulary said the incidents, which all happened in the last week, were in Itchen Abbas, Waltham Chase and Colden Common.

