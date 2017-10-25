Image caption Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge

The cause of death of a three-year-old girl at the centre of a murder inquiry has not been established in a post-mortem examination.

The child died in hospital shortly after being found at an address in Fordingbridge on Thursday.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later released pending further inquiries.

On Monday police said she had been taken to hospital after suffering a "medical episode" while in custody.

Officers gave no further details about her condition but said inquiries in relation to her would resume "at an appropriate time".

The girl, who has not been named, was found at the address in Whitsbury Road at about 19:00 BST.

At the same time, the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

The girl's father is understood to be Michael Colebourn, the chief executive of marine interiors firm Trimline.

Police said further post-mortem tests would be carried out "in due course".