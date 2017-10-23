Image caption Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old girl has suffered a "medical episode" in custody, police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 19:00 BST on Thursday.

The child was found at the property in a life-threatening condition but died later in hospital.

Police said a 35-year-old woman had been taken to hospital but gave no further details about her condition.

Previously, South Central Ambulance Service said two ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the property at about 18:45 and the girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital by road.

At the same time, the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the girl's death was a "complete tragedy".

"We do not know what happened, there was absolutely no indication that anything was wrong, we didn't know of any issues.

"It's just thoroughly sad, our sympathies go to the family, it's quite sickening."

'Tragic news'

The girl's father is understood to be Michael Colebourn, the chief executive of marine interiors firm Trimline.

In a statement, the company said: "We are aware of the tragic news relating to a valued and respected colleague.

"Our priority is supporting him, his family and our staff at this difficult time."

Hampshire Constabulary said inquiries in relation to the woman would resume "at an appropriate time".