Woman arrested in Fordingbridge after girl, 3, dies
A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old girl died.
Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 19:00 BST on Thursday following a concern for welfare.
The child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died. A woman was also treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police have not yet said what the 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of.
Officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death, Hampshire Constabulary said.