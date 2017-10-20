Image caption Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge

A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old girl died.

Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 19:00 BST on Thursday following a concern for welfare.

The child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died. A woman was also treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police have not yet said what the 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of.

Officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death, Hampshire Constabulary said.