Woman arrested in Fordingbridge after girl, 3, dies

Police at the address in Whitsbury Road
Image caption Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge

A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old girl died.

Police attended an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 19:00 BST on Thursday following a concern for welfare.

The child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but later died. A woman was also treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police have not yet said what the 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of.

Officers are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl's death, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Image caption No further details about the girl's death have been released by police

